How to Watch the Storm vs. Sky Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 12:43 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Two sliding squads square off when the Seattle Storm (4-17) host the Chicago Sky (8-13) on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Storm will look to halt an eight-game losing streak versus the Sky, losers of four in a row.
Storm vs. Sky Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Key Stats for Storm vs. Sky
- Seattle records just 3.5 fewer points per game (78.2) than Chicago gives up (81.7).
- Seattle is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 45% Chicago allows to opponents.
- The Storm are 2-2 when they shoot higher than 45% from the field.
- Seattle shoots 35.1% from deep, 2.1% higher than the 33% Chicago allows to opponents.
- The Storm have a 3-10 record when the team connects on more than 33% of their three-point attempts.
- Seattle averages 34 rebounds a contest, 0.4 more rebounds per game than Chicago's average.
Storm Recent Performance
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Storm have picked up their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 79.4 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 78.2 they've put up over the course of this season.
- Seattle has been less stingy on the defensive side of the ball lately, giving up 86.8 points per game during its last 10 contests compared to the 86 points per game its opponents average over the 2023 season.
- Over their past 10 outings, the Storm are making 0.9 more three-pointers per game than their season long average (9.9 compared to 9 season-long), while also shooting a higher percentage from deep in that span (35.9% compared to 35.1% season-long).
