Two sliding squads square off when the Seattle Storm (4-17) host the Chicago Sky (8-13) on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Storm will look to halt an eight-game losing streak versus the Sky, losers of four in a row.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Storm or Sky with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Storm vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Storm gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Storm vs. Sky

Seattle records just 3.5 fewer points per game (78.2) than Chicago gives up (81.7).

Seattle is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 45% Chicago allows to opponents.

The Storm are 2-2 when they shoot higher than 45% from the field.

Seattle shoots 35.1% from deep, 2.1% higher than the 33% Chicago allows to opponents.

The Storm have a 3-10 record when the team connects on more than 33% of their three-point attempts.

Seattle averages 34 rebounds a contest, 0.4 more rebounds per game than Chicago's average.

Storm Recent Performance