The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France (.152 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Ty France At The Plate

France is batting .251 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks.

France has gotten at least one hit in 62.8% of his games this year (59 of 94), with at least two hits 25 times (26.6%).

In 6.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

France has driven home a run in 29 games this year (30.9%), including more than one RBI in 7.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 46.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (10.6%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 41 .254 AVG .247 .332 OBP .312 .420 SLG .324 20 XBH 11 6 HR 1 27 RBI 11 38/14 K/BB 36/7 1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings