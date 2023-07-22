Yanina Wickmayer will play Heather Watson next in the BNP Paribas Poland Open quarterfinals. Wickmayer's odds to win it all at Legia Tenis & Golf are +1800, fifth-best in the field.

Wickmayer at the 2023 BNP Paribas Poland Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 22-30

July 22-30 Venue: Legia Tenis & Golf

Legia Tenis & Golf Location: Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland Court Surface: Hard

Wickmayer's Next Match

After defeating Tereza Martincova 6-2, 6-2, Wickmayer will meet Watson in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 28 at 4:00 AM ET.

Wickmayer Stats

Wickmayer beat Martincova 6-2, 6-2 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.

In six tournaments over the past 12 months, Wickmayer has yet to win a title, and her overall record is 8-5.

In four hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Wickmayer is 4-3 in matches.

Wickmayer, over the past year, has played 13 matches across all court surfaces, and 21.4 games per match.

Wickmayer, in seven matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 20.1 games per match and won 58.2% of them.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Wickmayer has won 66.4% of her games on serve, and 44.9% on return.

Wickmayer has won 45.7% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has been victorious in 70.4% of her service games during that timeframe.

