Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - July 23
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Cal Raleigh (.517 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He hit two homers in his most recent appearance (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is batting .221 with 13 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 32 walks.
- In 45 of 84 games this year (53.6%) Raleigh has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (20.2%).
- He has homered in 13.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Raleigh has driven home a run in 23 games this year (27.4%), including more than one RBI in 11.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 33 of 84 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|39
|.232
|AVG
|.208
|.292
|OBP
|.313
|.400
|SLG
|.446
|14
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|8
|19
|RBI
|19
|41/12
|K/BB
|40/20
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (126 total, 1.3 per game).
- Manoah (2-8 with a 6.18 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 16th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went three innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.18, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .281 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.