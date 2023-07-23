Dylan Moore Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - July 23
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners and Dylan Moore, who went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Blue Jays.
Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Dylan Moore At The Plate
- Moore is batting .111 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- In three of 16 games this year, Moore has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 16 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Moore has driven in a run in three games this season (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (18.8%), including one multi-run game.
Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|.143
|AVG
|.067
|.217
|OBP
|.176
|.381
|SLG
|.267
|3
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|1
|8/2
|K/BB
|10/2
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.86 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 126 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Manoah (2-8) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 16th start of the season. He has a 6.18 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed three innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 6.18 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .281 to opposing batters.
