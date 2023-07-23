The Seattle Mariners and Dylan Moore, who went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Alek Manoah TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Dylan Moore At The Plate

Moore is batting .111 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.

In three of 16 games this year, Moore has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 16 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Moore has driven in a run in three games this season (18.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once three times this season (18.8%), including one multi-run game.

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 .143 AVG .067 .217 OBP .176 .381 SLG .267 3 XBH 1 1 HR 1 3 RBI 1 8/2 K/BB 10/2 0 SB 0

