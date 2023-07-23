On Sunday, J.P. Crawford (hitting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Blue Jays.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .368 this season while batting .261 with 55 walks and 51 runs scored.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 109th in the league in slugging.

In 58 of 92 games this season (63.0%) Crawford has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.7% of his games in 2023 (eight of 92), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 25.0% of his games this season, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 42.4% of his games this season (39 of 92), with two or more runs 12 times (13.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 41 .281 AVG .238 .396 OBP .333 .427 SLG .364 16 XBH 13 5 HR 3 18 RBI 17 42/34 K/BB 32/21 0 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings