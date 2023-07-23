J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - July 23
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, J.P. Crawford (hitting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Blue Jays.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .368 this season while batting .261 with 55 walks and 51 runs scored.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 109th in the league in slugging.
- In 58 of 92 games this season (63.0%) Crawford has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.7% of his games in 2023 (eight of 92), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.0% of his games this season, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 42.4% of his games this season (39 of 92), with two or more runs 12 times (13.0%).
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|41
|.281
|AVG
|.238
|.396
|OBP
|.333
|.427
|SLG
|.364
|16
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|17
|42/34
|K/BB
|32/21
|0
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (126 total, 1.3 per game).
- Manoah gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 16th of the season. He is 2-8 with a 6.18 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander threw three innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 6.18 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .281 to his opponents.
