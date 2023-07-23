Sunday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (50-48) and the Toronto Blue Jays (54-45) at T-Mobile Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Mariners securing the victory. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on July 23.

The Mariners will give the ball to Bryan Woo (1-2, 4.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Alek Manoah (2-8, 6.18 ERA).

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 6, Blue Jays 5.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

This season, the Mariners have been favored 64 times and won 35, or 54.7%, of those games.

Seattle has a record of 22-18, a 55% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Seattle has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 440 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners' 3.84 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

