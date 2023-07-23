Alek Manoah takes the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday at T-Mobile Park against Eugenio Suarez and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Blue Jays have +110 odds to play spoiler. The total for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mariners gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -135 +110 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 5-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Mariners and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been the moneyline favorite 64 total times this season. They've finished 35-29 in those games.

Seattle has gone 27-23 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (54% winning percentage).

The Mariners have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this matchup.

Seattle has played in 98 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-47-2).

The Mariners are 4-10-0 ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-24 21-24 17-17 33-29 38-34 12-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.