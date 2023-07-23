How to Watch the Mariners vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 23
Eugenio Suarez and the Seattle Mariners play Whit Merrifield and the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners are 14th in MLB action with 114 total home runs.
- Seattle's .392 slugging percentage is 23rd in baseball.
- The Mariners' .231 batting average ranks 26th in the majors.
- Seattle ranks 16th in runs scored with 440 (4.5 per game).
- The Mariners rank 23rd in baseball with a .311 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners strike out 9.8 times per game, the second-worst mark in MLB.
- Seattle's pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Seattle has a 3.84 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.193).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryan Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his ninth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.74 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Woo is trying to record his third quality start of the season in this matchup.
- Woo is looking to pick up his sixth start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.
- In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/18/2023
|Twins
|L 10-3
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Bailey Ober
|7/19/2023
|Twins
|L 6-3
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Kenta Maeda
|7/20/2023
|Twins
|W 5-0
|Home
|George Kirby
|Pablo Lopez
|7/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 3-2
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/22/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 9-8
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Kevin Gausman
|7/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Alek Manoah
|7/24/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Kenta Maeda
|7/25/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Pablo Lopez
|7/26/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Joe Ryan
|7/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|-
|7/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|-
