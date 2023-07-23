Cal Raleigh leads the Seattle Mariners (50-48) into a matchup versus the Toronto Blue Jays (54-45) following his two-homer outing in a 9-8 victory over the Blue Jays. It begins at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The Mariners will give the nod to Bryan Woo (1-2) versus the Blue Jays and Alek Manoah (2-8).

Mariners vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Woo - SEA (1-2, 4.74 ERA) vs Manoah - TOR (2-8, 6.18 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo

Woo (1-2) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 23-year-old has pitched to a 4.74 ERA this season with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine across eight games.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Woo has five starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 4.8 innings per outing.

He has made eight appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alek Manoah

Manoah (2-8 with a 6.18 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 16th of the season.

The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw three innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.

The 25-year-old has put together a 6.18 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings over 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .281 to opposing batters.

Manoah has recorded three quality starts this season.

Manoah will try to collect his seventh game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.5 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 15 outings this season.

Alek Manoah vs. Mariners

He will take the mound against a Mariners squad that is batting .231 as a unit (26th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .392 (23rd in the league) with 114 total home runs (14th in MLB play).

Manoah has pitched five innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits while striking out seven against the Mariners this season.

