Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Blue Jays - July 23
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Ty France (.156 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Seattle Mariners face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Ty France At The Plate
- France is hitting .249 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks.
- France has gotten a hit in 59 of 95 games this season (62.1%), with at least two hits on 25 occasions (26.3%).
- He has homered in 6.3% of his games this season, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.5% of his games this year, France has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 47.4% of his games this year (45 of 95), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (10.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|41
|.250
|AVG
|.247
|.330
|OBP
|.312
|.413
|SLG
|.324
|20
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|1
|27
|RBI
|11
|39/14
|K/BB
|36/7
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.86 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 126 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Manoah gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 16th of the season. He is 2-8 with a 6.18 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw three innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up a 6.18 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .281 to his opponents.
