On Monday, Cal Raleigh (.571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Blue Jays.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh has 13 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .222.

Raleigh has gotten at least one hit in 54.1% of his games this year (46 of 85), with more than one hit 17 times (20.0%).

Looking at the 85 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 11 of them (12.9%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (27.1%), with more than one RBI in 10 of them (11.8%).

He has scored in 34 games this season (40.0%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 39 .234 AVG .208 .297 OBP .313 .399 SLG .446 14 XBH 14 6 HR 8 19 RBI 19 43/13 K/BB 40/20 0 SB 0

