After hitting .182 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Dylan Moore and the Seattle Mariners take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Kenta Maeda) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Moore? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Dylan Moore At The Plate

  • Moore is batting .135 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • Moore has had a base hit in four of 17 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In 17 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Moore has driven in a run in four games this season (23.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once three times this year (17.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
.182 AVG .067
.280 OBP .176
.409 SLG .267
3 XBH 1
1 HR 1
4 RBI 1
8/2 K/BB 10/2
1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace the league.
  • The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (108 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Twins will send Maeda (2-5) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.10 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 42 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.10, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.