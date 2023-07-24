Dylan Moore Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:24 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .182 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Dylan Moore and the Seattle Mariners take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Kenta Maeda) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last game against the Blue Jays.
Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Dylan Moore At The Plate
- Moore is batting .135 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- Moore has had a base hit in four of 17 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In 17 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Moore has driven in a run in four games this season (23.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once three times this year (17.6%), including one multi-run game.
Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|.182
|AVG
|.067
|.280
|OBP
|.176
|.409
|SLG
|.267
|3
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|1
|8/2
|K/BB
|10/2
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (108 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Twins will send Maeda (2-5) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.10 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.10, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .255 against him.
