After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Kolten Wong and the Seattle Mariners take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Kenta Maeda) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kolten Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .157 with six doubles, a home run and 16 walks.

Wong has picked up a hit in 21 of 59 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

He has homered in one of 59 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

In 12 games this season (20.3%), Wong has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (5.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 15 games this year (25.4%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 28 .129 AVG .183 .237 OBP .243 .165 SLG .247 3 XBH 4 0 HR 1 7 RBI 9 22/9 K/BB 21/7 1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings