Edouard Julien and the Minnesota Twins will attempt to beat Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners when the teams meet on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

The Twins are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Mariners (-115). The game's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mariners gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mariners vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -115 -105 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners are 35-30 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 53.8% of those games).

Seattle has a 35-30 record (winning 53.8% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mariners' implied win probability is 53.5%.

Seattle has played in 99 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-48-2).

The Mariners have a 4-10-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 28.6% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-25 21-24 17-18 33-29 38-35 12-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.