The Seattle Mariners, including Mike Ford (hitting .222 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, two walks and six RBI), battle starter Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Blue Jays.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is batting .264 with five doubles, 11 home runs and eight walks.

In 18 of 41 games this season (43.9%) Ford has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (17.1%).

In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (22.0%, and 9.1% of his trips to the plate).

Ford has driven in a run in 14 games this year (34.1%), including six games with more than one RBI (14.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.8%.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 20 .259 AVG .268 .322 OBP .323 .556 SLG .661 6 XBH 10 5 HR 6 13 RBI 10 22/4 K/BB 17/4 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings