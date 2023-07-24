Mike Ford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Mike Ford (hitting .222 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, two walks and six RBI), battle starter Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Blue Jays.
Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Mike Ford At The Plate
- Ford is batting .264 with five doubles, 11 home runs and eight walks.
- In 18 of 41 games this season (43.9%) Ford has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (17.1%).
- In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (22.0%, and 9.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Ford has driven in a run in 14 games this year (34.1%), including six games with more than one RBI (14.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.8%.
Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|20
|.259
|AVG
|.268
|.322
|OBP
|.323
|.556
|SLG
|.661
|6
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|10
|22/4
|K/BB
|17/4
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.71 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (108 total, 1.1 per game).
- Maeda (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.10 ERA in 42 1/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 5.10 ERA and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .255 to his opponents.
