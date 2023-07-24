On Monday, Taylor Trammell (.095 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Taylor Trammell Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Taylor Trammell At The Plate

Trammell has three home runs and nine walks while hitting .130.

In six of 20 games this year, Trammell got a hit, but only one each time.

He has homered in 15.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Trammell has driven home a run in five games this season (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in six games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Taylor Trammell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .095 AVG .160 .296 OBP .276 .095 SLG .520 0 XBH 3 0 HR 3 1 RBI 10 11/6 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0

