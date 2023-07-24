Taylor Trammell Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Taylor Trammell (.095 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Taylor Trammell Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Taylor Trammell At The Plate
- Trammell has three home runs and nine walks while hitting .130.
- In six of 20 games this year, Trammell got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has homered in 15.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Trammell has driven home a run in five games this season (25.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in six games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Taylor Trammell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.095
|AVG
|.160
|.296
|OBP
|.276
|.095
|SLG
|.520
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|3
|1
|RBI
|10
|11/6
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 108 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Maeda makes the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.10 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 5.10, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .255 batting average against him.
