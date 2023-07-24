Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Teoscar Hernandez (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .245.
- Hernandez has picked up a hit in 62 of 99 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.
- In 15.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.4% of his games this season, Hernandez has tallied at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (16.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 36 games this year (36.4%), including multiple runs in six games.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|45
|.227
|AVG
|.266
|.277
|OBP
|.318
|.404
|SLG
|.452
|20
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|8
|27
|RBI
|28
|76/13
|K/BB
|53/11
|2
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (108 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Twins are sending Maeda (2-5) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.10 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty went 6 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In nine games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.10, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .255 against him.
