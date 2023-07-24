On Monday, Tom Murphy (batting .385 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Tom Murphy At The Plate

Murphy has nine doubles, six home runs and eight walks while hitting .269.

In 55.6% of his 36 games this season, Murphy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in six games this season (16.7%), homering in 5% of his plate appearances.

Murphy has had at least one RBI in 19.4% of his games this year (seven of 36), with two or more RBI three times (8.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 of 36 games (30.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .274 AVG .261 .348 OBP .286 .597 SLG .413 10 XBH 5 5 HR 1 7 RBI 4 21/6 K/BB 15/2 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings