Ty France -- with an on-base percentage of .216 in his past 10 games, 105 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, on July 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France has 24 doubles, seven home runs and 21 walks while hitting .249.

In 60 of 96 games this season (62.5%) France has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (26.0%).

He has homered in 6.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.2% of his games this season, France has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (7.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 45 of 96 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 41 .250 AVG .247 .329 OBP .312 .410 SLG .324 20 XBH 11 6 HR 1 27 RBI 11 40/14 K/BB 36/7 1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings