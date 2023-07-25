Dylan Moore Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:26 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Dylan Moore -- batting .182 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on July 25 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Twins.
Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Dylan Moore At The Plate
- Moore is hitting .128 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- In four of 18 games this season, Moore has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in two of 18 games played this year, and in 4.4% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year, Moore has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In three of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|.182
|AVG
|.059
|.280
|OBP
|.200
|.409
|SLG
|.235
|3
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|1
|8/2
|K/BB
|12/3
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead the league.
- The Twins' 3.69 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 110 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Lopez (5-6 with a 4.22 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 21st of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.22), 23rd in WHIP (1.151), and sixth in K/9 (11.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
