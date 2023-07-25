Dylan Moore -- batting .182 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on July 25 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Dylan Moore At The Plate

Moore is hitting .128 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.

In four of 18 games this season, Moore has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has gone deep in two of 18 games played this year, and in 4.4% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year, Moore has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In three of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 .182 AVG .059 .280 OBP .200 .409 SLG .235 3 XBH 1 1 HR 1 4 RBI 1 8/2 K/BB 12/3 1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings