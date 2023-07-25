Kolten Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on July 25 at 7:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Twins.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Kolten Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is hitting .162 with six doubles, two home runs and 16 walks.
  • Wong has picked up a hit in 22 of 60 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 60 games played this season, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • In 13 games this year (21.7%), Wong has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 16 of 60 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 29
.129 AVG .191
.237 OBP .250
.165 SLG .287
3 XBH 5
0 HR 2
7 RBI 11
22/9 K/BB 21/7
1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff leads the league.
  • The Twins have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).
  • The Twins allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (110 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 21st of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.22 ERA and 152 strikeouts through 121 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out was on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.22 ERA ranks 41st, 1.151 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 11.2 K/9 ranks sixth.
