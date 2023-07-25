Kolten Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on July 25 at 7:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Twins.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .162 with six doubles, two home runs and 16 walks.

Wong has picked up a hit in 22 of 60 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

He has hit a long ball in two of 60 games played this season, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

In 13 games this year (21.7%), Wong has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 16 of 60 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 29 .129 AVG .191 .237 OBP .250 .165 SLG .287 3 XBH 5 0 HR 2 7 RBI 11 22/9 K/BB 21/7 1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings