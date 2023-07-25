Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kolten Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on July 25 at 7:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Twins.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .162 with six doubles, two home runs and 16 walks.
- Wong has picked up a hit in 22 of 60 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 60 games played this season, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- In 13 games this year (21.7%), Wong has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 16 of 60 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|29
|.129
|AVG
|.191
|.237
|OBP
|.250
|.165
|SLG
|.287
|3
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|11
|22/9
|K/BB
|21/7
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff leads the league.
- The Twins have the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).
- The Twins allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (110 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 21st of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.22 ERA and 152 strikeouts through 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.22 ERA ranks 41st, 1.151 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 11.2 K/9 ranks sixth.
