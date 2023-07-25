Tuesday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (54-48) squaring off against the Seattle Mariners (50-50) at 7:40 PM ET (on July 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Twins, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Twins will call on Pablo Lopez (5-6) against the Mariners and George Kirby (9-8).

Mariners vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the over/under, Seattle and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

The last 10 Mariners contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Mariners have been victorious in 12, or 38.7%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Seattle has come away with a win nine times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Seattle is the No. 17 offense in MLB, scoring 4.5 runs per game (446 total runs).

Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.83 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.

Mariners Schedule