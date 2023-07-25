Pablo Lopez will take the mound for the Minnesota Twins (54-48) on Tuesday, July 25 against the Seattle Mariners (50-50), who will answer with George Kirby. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET at Target Field.

The Mariners are +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Twins (-120). The game's total is listed at 7.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (5-6, 4.22 ERA) vs Kirby - SEA (9-8, 3.23 ERA)

Mariners vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 41 out of the 64 games, or 64.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Twins have gone 39-22 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (63.9% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Twins played six of their last 10 games as the moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Mariners have been victorious in 12, or 38.7%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Mariners have come away with a win nine times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240) Ty France 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 3rd Win AL West +2200 - 3rd

