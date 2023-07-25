Storm vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 25
Two of the league's top scorers -- Breanna Stewart (second, 22.7 points per game) and Jewell Loyd (first, 24.3) -- face off when the New York Liberty (16-5) host the Seattle Storm (4-18) on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN3, YES App, FOX13+, and Prime Video.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Storm vs. Liberty matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Storm vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN3, YES App, FOX13+, and Prime Video
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
Storm vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-15.5)
|170
|-1500
|+900
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-15.5)
|170.5
|-1600
|+900
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-15.5)
|169.5
|-1399
|+750
|Tipico
|Liberty (-15.5)
|167.5
|-2000
|+850
Storm vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- The Liberty have covered eight times in 20 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Storm have won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- New York has not covered the spread when favored by 15.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Seattle has been an underdog by 15.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those contests.
- The Liberty and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 13 out of 20 times this season.
- Storm games have gone over the point total 11 out of 21 times this year.
