Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (4-18) battle Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (16-5) on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Barclays Center, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN3, YES App, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

The matchup has no line set.

Rep your team with officially licensed Storm gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Storm vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN3, YES App, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Storm with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Storm vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 82 Liberty 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Storm vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-1.7) Computer Predicted Total: 162.6

Storm vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Seattle has 10 wins in 21 games against the spread this year.

This season, 11 of Seattle's 21 games have hit the over.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Storm Performance Insights

In 2023, the Storm are third-worst in the league offensively (78.1 points scored per game) and second-worst defensively (86.2 points conceded).

In 2023, Seattle is ninth in the WNBA in rebounds (33.6 per game) and worst in rebounds allowed (36.6).

In terms of turnovers, the Storm are eighth in the WNBA in committing them (14.1 per game). They are fifth in forcing them (14.1 per game).

In 2023 the Storm are third-best in the league in 3-point makes (8.8 per game), and they rank No. 5 in 3-point percentage (34.9%).

Defensively, the Storm are third-worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed per game at 8.1. And they are worst in 3-point percentage conceded at 38.2%.

Seattle attempts 36.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 32.1% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it takes 63.3% of its shots, with 67.9% of its makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.