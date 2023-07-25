The Seattle Storm (4-18) will look to Jewell Loyd (first in WNBA, 24.3 points per game) going up against Breanna Stewart (second in league, 22.7) and the New York Liberty (16-5) on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Barclays Center. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN3, YES App, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

Storm vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Storm vs. Liberty

Seattle's 78.1 points per game are only 4.3 fewer points than the 82.4 New York allows.

Seattle has shot at a 39.9% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points fewer than the 42.4% shooting opponents of New York have averaged.

The Storm are 2-5 when they shoot better than 42.4% from the field.

Seattle is making 34.9% of its shots from three-point range, which is just 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 36.0% New York's opponents are averaging on the season.

The Storm are 3-6 when shooting over 36.0% as a team from three-point range.

New York and Seattle rebound at about the same rate, with New York averaging 3.6 more rebounds per game.

Storm Recent Performance