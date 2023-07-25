The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez (.317 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Twins.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .242 with 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 24 walks.

In 62 of 100 games this season (62.0%) Hernandez has had a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (26.0%).

He has hit a home run in 15.0% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Hernandez has driven home a run in 37 games this season (37.0%), including more than one RBI in 16.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 36 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 46 .227 AVG .258 .277 OBP .310 .404 SLG .440 20 XBH 15 8 HR 8 27 RBI 28 76/13 K/BB 55/11 2 SB 3

Twins Pitching Rankings