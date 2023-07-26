Wednesday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (54-47) and the Atlanta Braves (64-35) at Fenway Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Red Sox taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on July 26.

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (11-3) against the Red Sox and Brayan Bello (7-6).

Braves vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Braves vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Braves have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

This season, the Braves have been favored 86 times and won 56, or 65.1%, of those games.

Atlanta has a record of 36-13, a 73.5% win rate, when favored by -160 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 61.5% chance to win.

Atlanta has scored 551 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Braves have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and won both matchups.

When it comes to the over/under, Boston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 52 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (51.9%) in those games.

Boston has a win-loss record of 5-3 when favored by +135 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Boston is No. 5 in the majors, scoring 5.1 runs per game (511 total runs).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.29 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 20 Diamondbacks W 7-5 Spencer Strider vs Zac Gallen July 21 @ Brewers W 6-4 Mike Soroka vs Freddy Peralta July 22 @ Brewers L 4-3 Allan Winans vs Adrian Houser July 23 @ Brewers W 4-2 Bryce Elder vs Julio Teheran July 25 @ Red Sox L 7-1 Charlie Morton vs John Schreiber July 26 @ Red Sox - Spencer Strider vs Brayan Bello July 28 Brewers - Mike Soroka vs Adrian Houser July 29 Brewers - TBA vs Julio Teheran July 30 Brewers - Bryce Elder vs Colin Rea July 31 Angels - Charlie Morton vs Griffin Canning August 1 Angels - Spencer Strider vs Patrick Sandoval

Red Sox Schedule