Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Justin Turner and others are available when the Atlanta Braves visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Wednesday (at 7:10 PM ET).

Braves vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Strider Stats

Spencer Strider (11-3) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 21st start of the season.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Strider has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

The 24-year-old's 3.86 ERA ranks 30th, 1.089 WHIP ranks 13th, and 14.6 K/9 ranks first among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 20 6.0 4 4 4 13 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 15 6.0 8 5 5 10 0 at Rays Jul. 8 6.1 4 0 0 11 1 vs. Marlins Jul. 2 6.2 6 3 2 9 1 vs. Twins Jun. 26 7.0 3 1 1 10 2

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 131 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 50 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen 48 bases.

He's slashing .328/.407/.571 on the year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 2 at Brewers Jul. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Brewers Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Brewers Jul. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 96 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs, 61 walks and 80 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .254/.361/.569 on the year.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jul. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 21 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 20 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Turner Stats

Turner has 23 doubles, 16 home runs, 38 walks and 64 RBI (106 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .286/.358/.478 slash line on the season.

Turner hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jul. 25 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jul. 23 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mets Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 22 doubles, 24 home runs, 34 walks and 75 RBI (97 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.333/.520 on the year.

Devers heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jul. 25 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Mets Jul. 23 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Mets Jul. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jul. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Athletics Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

