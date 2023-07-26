Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:27 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Cal Raleigh and his .382 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (74 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Minnesota Twins and Joe Ryan on July 26 at 1:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Twins.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is hitting .228 with 14 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks.
- Raleigh will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 with two homers over the course of his last games.
- In 55.2% of his games this year (48 of 87), Raleigh has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (20.7%) he recorded more than one.
- In 11 games this season, he has gone deep (12.6%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Raleigh has an RBI in 24 of 87 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this season (40.2%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|41
|.234
|AVG
|.221
|.297
|OBP
|.321
|.399
|SLG
|.456
|14
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|8
|19
|RBI
|20
|43/13
|K/BB
|42/20
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).
- The Twins allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (113 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ryan goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Twins, his 21st of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.88 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.88), eighth in WHIP (1.048), and 10th in K/9 (10.7) among qualifying pitchers.
