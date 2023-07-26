Cal Raleigh and his .382 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (74 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Minnesota Twins and Joe Ryan on July 26 at 1:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Twins.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is hitting .228 with 14 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

Raleigh will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 with two homers over the course of his last games.

In 55.2% of his games this year (48 of 87), Raleigh has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (20.7%) he recorded more than one.

In 11 games this season, he has gone deep (12.6%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).

Raleigh has an RBI in 24 of 87 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 35 games this season (40.2%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 41 .234 AVG .221 .297 OBP .321 .399 SLG .456 14 XBH 15 6 HR 8 19 RBI 20 43/13 K/BB 42/20 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings