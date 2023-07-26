Dylan Moore Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners and Dylan Moore, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Twins.
Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Moore? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Dylan Moore At The Plate
- Moore is batting .128 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- In four of 18 games this season, Moore has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 18 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In four games this season, Moore has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (16.7%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|.182
|AVG
|.059
|.280
|OBP
|.200
|.409
|SLG
|.235
|3
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|1
|8/2
|K/BB
|12/3
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.75 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (113 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ryan (9-6 with a 3.88 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Twins, his 21st of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty went six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 3.88 ERA ranks 31st, 1.048 WHIP ranks eighth, and 10.7 K/9 ranks 10th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.