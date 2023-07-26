The Seattle Mariners and Dylan Moore, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Dylan Moore At The Plate

Moore is batting .128 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.

In four of 18 games this season, Moore has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 18 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In four games this season, Moore has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (16.7%), including one multi-run game.

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 .182 AVG .059 .280 OBP .200 .409 SLG .235 3 XBH 1 1 HR 1 4 RBI 1 8/2 K/BB 12/3 1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings