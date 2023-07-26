On Wednesday, J.P. Crawford (hitting .342 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Twins.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 89 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .368.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 67th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 108th in slugging.

Crawford has reached base via a hit in 60 games this season (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.

He has hit a home run in eight games this year (8.4%), leaving the park in 2% of his chances at the plate.

Crawford has had an RBI in 23 games this season (24.2%), including nine multi-RBI outings (9.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 40 of 95 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 43 .275 AVG .245 .389 OBP .342 .418 SLG .377 16 XBH 15 5 HR 3 18 RBI 17 42/34 K/BB 33/22 0 SB 1

