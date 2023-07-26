Kolten Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on July 26 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .164 with six doubles, two home runs and 16 walks.

In 37.7% of his games this year (23 of 61), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (9.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in two of 61 games played this season, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

Wong has had at least one RBI in 21.3% of his games this season (13 of 61), with more than one RBI four times (6.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 27.9% of his games this season (17 of 61), with two or more runs three times (4.9%).

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 30 .129 AVG .194 .237 OBP .250 .165 SLG .286 3 XBH 5 0 HR 2 7 RBI 11 22/9 K/BB 22/7 1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings