The Minnesota Twins and Alex Kirilloff will take the field against the Seattle Mariners and Eugenio Suarez on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series at Target Field.

The favored Twins have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at +105. The total is 8 runs for this contest.

Mariners vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -130 +105 8 -115 -105 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to the over/under, the Mariners and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Mariners' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been underdogs in 32 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (40.6%) in those contests.

Seattle is 6-10 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Seattle and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 50 of its 101 opportunities.

The Mariners are 4-10-0 against the spread in their 14 games that had a posted line this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-25 22-25 17-18 34-30 39-36 12-12

