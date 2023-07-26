How to Watch the Mariners vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 26
J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners will hit the field against the Minnesota Twins and starter Joe Ryan on Wednesday. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET at Target Field.
Mariners vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 120 home runs.
- Seattle is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .394 this season.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- Seattle has scored 455 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Mariners have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Mariners are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 29th with an average of 9.8 strikeouts per game.
- Seattle has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, eighth-best in baseball.
- Seattle has pitched to a 3.86 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.
- The Mariners have a combined 1.192 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners' Bryce Miller (6-3) will make his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.
- He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.
- Miller will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 3-2
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/22/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 9-8
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Kevin Gausman
|7/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Alek Manoah
|7/24/2023
|Twins
|L 4-3
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Kenta Maeda
|7/25/2023
|Twins
|W 9-7
|Away
|George Kirby
|Pablo Lopez
|7/26/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Joe Ryan
|7/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Tommy Henry
|7/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|-
|7/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Kyle Nelson
|7/31/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Brayan Bello
|8/1/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Kutter Crawford
