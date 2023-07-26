Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 26
The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.190 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4 with two RBI) against the Twins.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .239 with 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 24 walks.
- Hernandez has picked up a hit in 61.4% of his 101 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.7% of those games.
- Looking at the 101 games he has played this year, he's homered in 15 of them (14.9%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 37.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 36 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|47
|.227
|AVG
|.253
|.277
|OBP
|.302
|.404
|SLG
|.430
|20
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|8
|27
|RBI
|30
|76/13
|K/BB
|57/11
|2
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (113 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ryan tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Twins, his 21st of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.88 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.88), eighth in WHIP (1.048), and 10th in K/9 (10.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
