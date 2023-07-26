The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.190 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4 with two RBI) against the Twins.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .239 with 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 24 walks.

Hernandez has picked up a hit in 61.4% of his 101 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.7% of those games.

Looking at the 101 games he has played this year, he's homered in 15 of them (14.9%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 37.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 36 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 47 .227 AVG .253 .277 OBP .302 .404 SLG .430 20 XBH 15 8 HR 8 27 RBI 30 76/13 K/BB 57/11 2 SB 3

Twins Pitching Rankings