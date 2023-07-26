Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:23 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Tom Murphy and his .815 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Twins.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Tom Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy has 10 doubles, seven home runs and eight walks while hitting .277.
- In 56.8% of his 37 games this season, Murphy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 18.9% of his games in 2023, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Murphy has had at least one RBI in 21.6% of his games this season (eight of 37), with two or more RBI three times (8.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 of 37 games (32.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.274
|AVG
|.280
|.348
|OBP
|.302
|.597
|SLG
|.500
|10
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|5
|21/6
|K/BB
|17/2
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.75 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (113 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ryan will aim to earn his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Twins, his 21st of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.88 ERA and 141 strikeouts through 118 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.88), eighth in WHIP (1.048), and 10th in K/9 (10.7).
