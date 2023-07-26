The Seattle Mariners, including Tom Murphy and his .815 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Twins.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Tom Murphy At The Plate

Murphy has 10 doubles, seven home runs and eight walks while hitting .277.

In 56.8% of his 37 games this season, Murphy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 18.9% of his games in 2023, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Murphy has had at least one RBI in 21.6% of his games this season (eight of 37), with two or more RBI three times (8.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 of 37 games (32.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .274 AVG .280 .348 OBP .302 .597 SLG .500 10 XBH 7 5 HR 2 7 RBI 5 21/6 K/BB 17/2 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings