Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Twins - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Ty France (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ty France At The Plate
- France is hitting .247 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.
- In 62.2% of his games this year (61 of 98), France has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (25.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 6.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.6% of his games this year, France has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (7.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 45.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.2%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|43
|.250
|AVG
|.243
|.329
|OBP
|.309
|.410
|SLG
|.316
|20
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|1
|27
|RBI
|11
|40/14
|K/BB
|37/8
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (113 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Twins will send Ryan (9-6) to make his 21st start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 3.88 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.88 ERA ranks 31st, 1.048 WHIP ranks eighth, and 10.7 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.