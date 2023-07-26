On Wednesday, Ty France (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France is hitting .247 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.

In 62.2% of his games this year (61 of 98), France has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (25.5%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 6.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.6% of his games this year, France has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (7.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 45.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 43 .250 AVG .243 .329 OBP .309 .410 SLG .316 20 XBH 11 6 HR 1 27 RBI 11 40/14 K/BB 37/8 1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings