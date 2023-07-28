Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Diamondbacks - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cal Raleigh -- with a slugging percentage of .621 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the hill, on July 28 at 9:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Twins.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is hitting .228 with 14 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks.
- Raleigh is batting .375 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Raleigh has gotten at least one hit in 55.2% of his games this season (48 of 87), with multiple hits 18 times (20.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 11 games this season (12.6%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- Raleigh has an RBI in 24 of 87 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|41
|.234
|AVG
|.221
|.297
|OBP
|.321
|.399
|SLG
|.456
|14
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|8
|19
|RBI
|20
|43/13
|K/BB
|42/20
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (128 total, 1.2 per game).
- Henry (5-3 with a 4.01 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Friday, July 21 against the Cincinnati Reds, the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.01, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .252 against him.
