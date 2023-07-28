Dylan Moore Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Diamondbacks - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .304 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Dylan Moore and the Seattle Mariners face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Tommy Henry) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game, he hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 3-for-4) against the Twins.
Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Dylan Moore At The Plate
- Moore is hitting .186 with two doubles, four home runs and five walks.
- In five of 19 games this year (26.3%), Moore has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In three games this season, he has gone deep (15.8%, and 8.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Moore has driven in a run in five games this year (26.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four of 19 games (21.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|.182
|AVG
|.190
|.280
|OBP
|.292
|.409
|SLG
|.619
|3
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|5
|8/2
|K/BB
|13/3
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (128 total, 1.2 per game).
- Henry (5-3) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.01 ERA in 83 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, the lefty went 4 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .252 batting average against him.
