How to Watch the Guardians vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 28
A pair of hot hitters, Jose Ramirez and Luis Robert, will try to keep it going when the Cleveland Guardians play the Chicago White Sox on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Guardians vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians are last in MLB action with 79 home runs.
- Cleveland is 25th in baseball with a .387 slugging percentage.
- The Guardians' .253 batting average ranks 13th in MLB.
- Cleveland is the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.2 runs per game (434 total).
- The Guardians' .316 on-base percentage ranks 20th in baseball.
- The Guardians strike out 6.9 times per game, the fewest Ks in the majors.
- Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 27th in the majors with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cleveland has the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- The Guardians have the 13th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.265).
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox's 115 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 299 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 24th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.
- The White Sox rank 20th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.
- Chicago ranks 23rd in the majors with 436 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .295.
- The White Sox rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.
- Chicago averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.
- Chicago has pitched to a 4.68 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
- White Sox pitchers have a 1.385 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians are sending Xzavion Curry (3-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the righty threw one inning against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Touki Toussaint (0-3) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw one scoreless inning out of the bullpen against the Chicago Cubs without allowing a hit.
- Toussaint has made three starts of five or more innings in four chances this season, and averages 3.9 frames when he pitches.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his eight chances this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/23/2023
|Phillies
|L 8-5
|Home
|Xzavion Curry
|Aaron Nola
|7/24/2023
|Royals
|L 5-3
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Ryan Yarbrough
|7/25/2023
|Royals
|W 5-1
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Zack Greinke
|7/26/2023
|Royals
|W 8-3
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Alec Marsh
|7/27/2023
|White Sox
|W 6-3
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Dylan Cease
|7/28/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Xzavion Curry
|Touki Toussaint
|7/29/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Touki Toussaint
|7/30/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Michael Kopech
|7/31/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|J.P. France
|8/1/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Framber Valdez
|8/2/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Cristian Javier
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/22/2023
|Twins
|L 3-2
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Sonny Gray
|7/23/2023
|Twins
|L 5-4
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Bailey Ober
|7/25/2023
|Cubs
|L 7-3
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Kyle Hendricks
|7/26/2023
|Cubs
|L 10-7
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Marcus Stroman
|7/27/2023
|Guardians
|L 6-3
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Tanner Bibee
|7/28/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Xzavion Curry
|7/29/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Logan Allen
|7/30/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Aaron Civale
|8/1/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Nathan Eovaldi
|8/2/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Andrew Heaney
|8/3/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Dane Dunning
