Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners will hit the field against the Arizona Diamondbacks and projected starter Tommy Henry on Friday at Chase Field.

The Mariners are listed as -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+115). A 9-run total has been set in the contest.

Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -135 +115 9 -105 -115 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have a 35-30 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 53.8% of those games).

Seattle has gone 27-24 (winning 52.9% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mariners' implied win probability is 57.4%.

Seattle has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 51 times this season for a 51-49-2 record against the over/under.

The Mariners are 4-10-0 ATS this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-25 23-25 18-18 34-30 40-36 12-12

