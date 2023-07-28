You can wager on player prop bet odds for Julio Rodriguez, Corbin Carroll and others on the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks ahead of their matchup at 9:40 PM ET on Friday at Chase Field.

Mariners vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Gilbert Stats

Logan Gilbert (8-5) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 21st start of the season.

He has 10 quality starts in 20 chances this season.

Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 26-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.88), fourth in WHIP (1.039), and 29th in K/9 (8.8).

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 22 5.0 8 5 5 5 1 vs. Twins Jul. 17 5.0 7 2 2 5 1 at Astros Jul. 9 7.0 3 1 1 6 0 at Giants Jul. 4 9.0 5 0 0 7 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 28 6.0 8 4 4 4 2

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 33 walks and 55 RBI (103 total hits). He has swiped 23 bases.

He has a slash line of .250/.315/.427 so far this season.

Rodriguez hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .348 with two doubles, four home runs and five RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jul. 26 3-for-5 3 1 1 8 0 at Twins Jul. 25 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0 at Twins Jul. 24 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 22 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has put up 89 hits with 23 doubles, eight home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .261/.368/.399 so far this season.

Crawford takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with three doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jul. 25 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jul. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 21 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs, 37 walks and 57 RBI (102 total hits). He's also stolen 30 bases.

He has a .291/.368/.558 slash line so far this season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 26 3-for-4 3 0 0 4 1 vs. Cardinals Jul. 25 1-for-1 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 24 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Reds Jul. 23 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Reds Jul. 22 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has put up 108 hits with 18 doubles, seven triples, 17 home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .291/.370/.515 so far this season.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 26 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Reds Jul. 23 2-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 at Reds Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

