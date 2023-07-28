Peyton Stearns has a match against Magdalena Frech coming up next in the Citi Open round of 32. Stearns is +5000 to win this tournament at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.

Stearns at the 2023 Citi Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7

July 28 - August 7 Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Stearns' Next Match

Stearns is in the Citi Open round of 32 after getting past Hailey Baptiste 6-7, 2-6, and now meets Frech on Tuesday, August 1 at 12:00 PM ET.

Stearns has current moneyline odds of -175 to win her next contest versus Frech.

Stearns Stats

Stearns remains in the tournament despite losing in the qualifying round, 6-7, 2-6 versus Baptiste.

The 21-year-old Stearns is 15-12 over the past year and is still seeking her first tournament title.

In seven hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Stearns is 6-7 in matches.

Stearns has played 23.6 games per match in her 27 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

In her 13 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Stearns has averaged 24.5 games.

Over the past 12 months, Stearns has been victorious in 42.2% of her return games and 61% of her service games.

Stearns has won 36.2% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has claimed 59.8% of her service games during that timeframe.

