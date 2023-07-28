The Seattle Seahawks at the moment have the 13th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +3000.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +195

+195 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +3000

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle put together a 7-10-0 ATS record last year.

The Seahawks and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Seattle compiled 351.5 yards per game on offense last season (13th in ), and it ranked 26th on the other side of the ball with 361.7 yards allowed per game.

The Seahawks went 5-4 at home last year and 4-4 on the road.

When favorites, Seattle went 3-3. As underdogs, the Seahawks went 6-5.

In the NFC West the Seahawks were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Seahawks Impact Players

Geno Smith passed for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), completing 69.8% of his passes, with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year.

Smith also ran for 366 yards and one TD.

Kenneth Walker III rushed for 1,050 yards (70.0 per game) and nine touchdowns in 15 games.

In the passing game, Walker scored zero touchdowns, with 27 receptions for 165 yards.

Tyler Lockett had 84 catches for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.

D.K. Metcalf had 90 catches for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.

Bobby Wagner delivered two interceptions to go with 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year with the Rams.

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams - +6600 2 September 17 @ Lions - +2000 3 September 24 Panthers - +8000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +6600 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +900 7 October 22 Cardinals - +20000 8 October 29 Browns - +3500 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +2000 10 November 12 Commanders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Rams - +6600 12 November 23 49ers - +900 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1600 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +900 15 December 17 Eagles - +700 16 December 24 @ Titans - +6600 17 December 31 Steelers - +5000 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +20000

