The Seattle Storm (4-19) visit the Chicago Sky (9-14) one game after Jewell Loyd scored 32 points in the Storm's 86-82 loss to the Liberty. This matchup airs on ION at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Storm vs. Sky Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ION

Storm vs. Sky Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 84 Storm 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Storm vs. Sky

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-3.8)

Chicago (-3.8) Computer Predicted Total: 164.5

Storm vs. Sky Spread & Total Insights

Seattle is 11-11-0 against the spread this year.

Seattle has played 22 games this season, and 11 of them have hit the over.

Storm Performance Insights

On offense, the Storm are the third-worst team in the WNBA (78.3 points per game). On defense, they are the worst (86.2 points allowed per game).

On the boards, Seattle is ninth in the WNBA in rebounds (33.7 per game). It is the worst in rebounds conceded (37 per game).

In terms of turnovers, the Storm are ninth in the league in committing them (14.1 per game). They are fourth in forcing them (14 per game).

In 2023 the Storm are third-best in the WNBA in 3-point makes (8.9 per game), and they rank No. 6 in 3-point percentage (35%).

The Storm are the third-worst squad in the league in 3-pointers conceded (8.2 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage defensively (37.5%).

In 2023, Seattle has taken 63.1% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 67.7% of Seattle's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 32.3% have been 3-pointers.

