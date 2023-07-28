The Seattle Storm (4-19) visit the Chicago Sky (9-14) one game after Jewell Loyd racked up 32 points in the Storm's 86-82 loss to the Liberty. This contest airs on ION at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Storm vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Wintrust Arena

Key Stats for Storm vs. Sky

Seattle puts up an average of 78.3 points per game, only 4.2 fewer points than the 82.5 Chicago gives up.

Seattle has shot at a 40.1% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points less than the 45.3% shooting opponents of Chicago have averaged.

This season, the Storm have a 2-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.3% from the field.

Seattle shoots 35% from beyond the arc this season. That's 2.3 percentage points higher than Chicago has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (32.7%).

The Storm are 3-11 in games when the team makes more than 32.7% of their three-point attempts.

Chicago averages 34.1 rebounds a contest, 0.4 more rebounds per game than Seattle's average.

Storm Recent Performance