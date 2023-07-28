On Friday, Tom Murphy (.690 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Tommy Henry. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tom Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tom Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .276 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and eight walks.

Murphy has reached base via a hit in 22 games this year (of 38 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has gone deep in 18.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 21.1% of his games this season, Murphy has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (7.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 13 games this season (34.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 17 .274 AVG .278 .348 OBP .298 .597 SLG .500 10 XBH 8 5 HR 2 7 RBI 5 21/6 K/BB 17/2 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings