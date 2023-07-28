On Friday, Ty France (batting .152 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Tommy Henry. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ty France At The Plate

France is hitting .245 with 24 doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks.

In 61.6% of his games this year (61 of 99), France has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (25.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 6.1% of his games in 2023 (six of 99), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 29 games this season (29.3%), France has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (7.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 46.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (10.1%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 44 .250 AVG .239 .329 OBP .308 .410 SLG .311 20 XBH 11 6 HR 1 27 RBI 11 40/14 K/BB 38/9 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings